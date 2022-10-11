Mourners gather for first funerals of petrol station explosion that killed 10 people
Funeral for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher is first to take place after deadly blast
Mourners have gathered to pay tribute to victims of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people as the first funerals from the tragedy got underway.
The deadly blast ripped through a village service station and shop, as well as nearby buildings, in County Donegal last week.
The youngest victim was just five years-old, a girl who had gone to the shop to buy her mother a birthday cake.
The first funeral from the tragedy was held for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher on Tuesday morning. The young woman was a fashion designer who was meant to start a new job on Monday.
A hearse carrying Ms Gallagher was seen heading through Creeslough - the village where the explosion happened - to the local church for the funeral service.
Mourners were seen lining the streets as the hearse passed by on its way to the church.
As well as family and friends, Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill and local TD Joe McHugh were seen arriving for the funeral mass.
The funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill, who was originally from Scotland, will also be held at St Michael’s Church later on Tuesday.
More will be help for other victims throughout the week in the village and neighbouring areas in northwest Ireland.
Irish police are continuing to investigate what caused the blast that exploded in a building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments last week.
The explosion is being treated as a “tragic accident”. It is believed a gas leak is one theory.
Father John Joe Duffy, who will preside at many of the Creeslough funerals, said he was struggling to find words to encapsulate the enormity of the tragedy.
At the outset of the funeral, he expressed “sincere and heartfelt sympathies” to Ms Gallagher’s family.
“We would love to be able to put in our hands to your hearts and take away that grief and that pain that you are suffering this morning,” he said.
“But to even think of that would not be a sensible thing to do. Because in that void, in that grief, there you hold in your hearts Jessica.”
Fr Duffy described the 24-year-old as a “jewel” of her family.
Ahead of the first mass on Tuesday he told reporters: “There are no words. I’m trying to find words this morning.
“I’m one of the locals here, I am one of the people, I am ordinary, I may wear this collar but I’m ordinary, I’m struggling to find words. Maybe words will find me this morning.”
The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.
A funeral for Mr O’Flaherty is due to be held in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning, while a joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James in Creeslough in the afternoon.
A funeral for Ms Harper is to take place in Ramelton and one for mother-of-four Ms Martin in Creeslough on Thursday.
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies