An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude has hit the Greek holiday island of Crete, just three weeks after another shock killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said that the earthquake had occurred undersea off the eastern coast of the island.

There were no immediate reports of any damage but authorities said that police and fire crews were checking buildings in eastern Crete for damage.

Magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 quakes, believed to be after shocks, took place minutes after, according to the Geodynamic Institute.

One Brit in Crete said all was fine following the earthquake, adding that it felt like a “weird swaying of the ground”. She said: “Friends who live on Kos felt it too. It was centred just off Crete apparently.”

Writing on the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre website, one resident, from the town of Analipsi near Heraklion, said: “Massive tremor. The whole house shook side to side by at least 15 cms. It lasted about 20 seconds.”

Another resident of the same area said: “Long duration, even people driving felt it.”

Crete’s deputy regional governor, Yiannis Leondarakis, told Greece’s state-run radio that “the quake was felt all over the island”. He added: “It did cause concern because we are still feeling the aftershocks from the previous quake.

“Fortunately there does not appear to be any serious damage despite the fact that it was a strong event and occurred at a shallow depth.”

Hundreds of people from villages south of the island’s largest city, Heraklion, remain homeless following a 5.8-magnitdue quake that struck on September 27.