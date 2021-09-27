A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete at 9.17am, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the Athens Geodynamic Institute (AGI). The EMSC initially reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.5, adjusting the magnitude to 6.0 shortly thereafter, but the The AGI reported that the preliminary magnitude to be 5.8.

It is common, however, for different seismological institutes to provide varying magnitudes for an earthquake in the initial hours and days following an earthquake.

The EMSC also reported that the epicentre of the quake was 16 miles south south east of Heraklion with a depth of 1.24 miles.

Eyewitnesses told the EMSC about the quake. One person in Mochos, 11 miles from the epicentre, said that it was “really strong with a lot buzzing”. One witness in Heraklion reported that a school had to be evacuated as a result of the quake, while a witness in Stalis – 12 miles from the epicentre – said that the quake lasted “several minutes” and reported that the building had been shaking.

A Briton who had been in Crete for the quake told the EMSC: “Coming from England I have never experienced an earthquake like this . I was rather scared. The building doesn’t seem to have suffered any damage”, adding that there were cracks in the paving.

Social media users have also been responding to the quake.

Twitter user Yorgos Saslis said: “we REALLY FELT this one”, noting that everything was okay where he was, save for a “few shattered picture frames”.

Pete Goodwin, who was preparing to fly back to Britain, said on Twitter: “Just experienced a very strong earth tremor/earthquake in Crete!”

Others on Twitter reported having felt tremors in Analipsi (11 miles away) and as far away as Santorini (92 miles away).

The quake comes just two weeks after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck nearby holiday island Kos at a depth of 6.2 miles, on 11 September.

More follows...