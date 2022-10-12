Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Russia arrests eight over Crimea bridge attack as Putin again blames Ukraine

Five Russians, three Ukrainians and an Armenian held by police

David Harding
Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:52
Comments
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv

Russia has arrested eight people over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge at the weekend.

Those arrested include five Russians, three Ukrainians and an Armenian. Moscow has previously blamed Ukrainian secret services for the explosion.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the explosion was organised Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov. The explosive device was moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia, the FSB claimed.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, also said that it had prevented further Ukrainian attacks in both Moscow and the western Russian city of Bryansk. Later, Russian president Vladimir Putin repeated a claim that Ukraine’s special services were behind the attack.

Three people were killed in the blast on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Recommended

The explosion occurred when a truck blew up on Saturday morning, according to Moscow, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train passing on the upper level.

At least three sections of the road collapsed into the water below following the explosion, a route through which ships travel between the Black and Azov seas.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the bridge blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

The explosion on the twelve mile-long bridge destroyed one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting road traffic. It also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed peninsula from neighbouring southern Russia.

Flames and smoke rise after the explosion on the Crimea bridge

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, had become logistically vital to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channelled through it.

Russian forces launched mass missile strikes against Ukrainian cities, including power supplies, on Monday morning.

At a televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Monday, Putin said the strikes were a retaliation for the Crimea bridge blast.

In response, a senior Ukrainian official dismissed news of the FSB investigation as a “nonsense”.

Recommended

“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” said interior minister spokesman Andriy Yusov.

Yusov described the FSB and Investigative Committee as “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in