Huge fire rips through marina at Croatian holiday hotspot

A fire at a marina in northwestern Croatia has destroyed 22 boats and caused huge damage but no injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire at the marina in Medulin, a small town on the Istrian peninsula that's popular with tourists in the northern part of the Adriatic Sea.

Photos showed boats in the marina burning in a raging blaze. Local media said some owners jumped into the sea to escape as firefighters rushed to separate the boats still untouched by the fire.

Croatia Marina Fire

The fire was brought under control. Authorities said they put up barriers in the sea in stop any environmental damage.

Croatia is a top European tourism destination and a favorite spot for sailing.

This article will be updated.