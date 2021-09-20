Police are searching for answers after a mystery woman was found a Croatian island, with local media saying she was discovered sitting on rocks and speaks perfect English.

A local force has appealed to the public for information about the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in order to try and work out her identity.

Police said she has not been able to remember who she is.

In their appeal, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar police department shared an image of the woman, who had cuts to her face.

She received medical assistance after being found on the island of Krk, which sits in the northern Adriatic sea, on 12 September.

She was crying while sitting on rocks when found, according to Croatian newspaper 24sata.

According to The Evening Standard, a local resident told the newspaper: “It’s weird that she was looking in the area at all. It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks, literally razors that cut the rubber on your shoes.

They added: “There is no life or animals except maybe wild boars or bears which know how to swim to here in search of food, but this is rare because there is no food, nothing.

“A woman that age certainly could not swim that distance, it needs exceptional strength.”

Police said she is around 5ft 4in, has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a striped navy blue T-shirt, black trousers, trainers and a pink linen cap when she was found on Krk.

Primorje-Gorski Kotar urged members of the public with information about the women to call them or send an email to primorsko-goranska@policija.hr.