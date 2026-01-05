Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ten people found guilty of cyber bullying France’s first lady Brigitte Macron over false claims she was born a man

Ms Macron brought legal action against people who falsely claimed she was born a man online

The Paris court found ten people guilty of harassing Ms Macron
The Paris court found ten people guilty of harassing Ms Macron

A Paris court on Monday found ten people guilty of cyber bullying France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, in the latest legal action sparked by false claims that she is a transgender woman who was born a man.

The eight men and two women, aged 41 to 60, had been accused of making malicious comments about Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality, including equating her age difference with her husband to "paedophilia".

The court said those claims were “particularly degrading, insulting, and malicious”, and handed down penalties ranging from a cyberbullying awareness training to 8-month suspended prison sentences.

Ms Macron did not attend the two-day trial in October. Speaking on TF1 national television on Sunday, she said she launched legal proceedings to "set an example" in the fight against harassment.

The Macrons, who have been married since 2007, first met at the high school where he was a student and she was a teacher
The Macrons, who have been married since 2007, first met at the high school where he was a student and she was a teacher

Defendant Delphine Jegousse, 51, a self-described medium known as Amandine Roy, is considered to have played a major role in spreading the rumour after she released a four-hour video on her YouTube channel in 2021.

Other defendants include an elected official, a teacher and a computer scientist. Several told the court their comments were intended as humour or satire and said they did not understand why they were being prosecuted.

The case follows years of conspiracy theories falsely alleging that Brigitte Macron was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, which is actually the name of her brother. The Macrons have also filed a defamation suit in the United States against conservative influencer Candace Owens.

This news is breaking: more to follow

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in