Cyprus shaken by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Cyprus on Wednesday, with tremors felt as far away as Lebanon, though no immediate damage has been reported.
The seismic event occurred at approximately 11.32am local time (9.32m GMT), centred 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) northeast of the western city of Paphos, at a depth of 15 kilometres, according to Cyprus's Geological Surveys Department.
Public buildings in the Paphos district were briefly evacuated following the tremor, state television confirmed.
While Cyprus lies in a seismically active region, significant damage from such events is uncommon.
Notifications from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also confirmed the quake's reach into parts of Lebanon.
