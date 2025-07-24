Two dead as Cyprus wildfire destroys homes and threatens a dozen villages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been killed and hundreds evacuated as a massive wildfire tore through southern Cyprus, destroying numerous homes and threatening a dozen villages.

At least 100 square kilometres (39 square miles) was razed to the ground in a wine-producing region north of the city of Limassol after the blaze broke out around midday on Wednesday, with several fronts still active on Thursday morning.

Two people were found dead in a burned-out vehicle, trapped by the fire. At least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously, police said.

Investigators are on the scene, but police did not release any additional details about the victim.

Temperatures on the island peaked at 43C on Wednesday, triggering an amber weather alert. A new amber warning was in place on Thursday, with highs forecast to hit 44C - the hottest of the year so far.

The Cyprus Interior Ministry issued instructions for the immediate evacuation of villages along a 14-kilometre (8.7 mile) stretch of mountainous terrain.

open image in gallery A man speaking on his cellphone walks through a burned area in Souni village ( AP )

Children from at least one camping ground near the village of Lofou were also evacuated. Media reports showed some gutted homes smouldering as the flames swept through the outskirts of some villages. Images broadcast on media showed flames consuming trees, brush and other vegetation along a huge front burning bright orange.

Police blocked road access to the fire-afflicted communities while some villagers were reportedly reluctant to flee their homes.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides sped to a firefighting coordination centre in the village of Ayios Efraim to be briefed on efforts to contain the blaze as crews struggled because of very windy conditions that quickly shifted the flames’ direction.

Christodoulides said more than 250 firefighters from across the island nation are at the front and expressed hope that winds would die down overnight, according to a Weather Service forecast.

“I want to make a public appeal to all. I completely understand the issue with property, but people must follow the instructions from those who know best and evacuate their homes,” the Cypriot president said.

open image in gallery Flames burn near a house in Souni village ( AP )

Authorities said it was too early to give a precise account of damage or what started the fire.

"We are talking about very strong winds, with gusts, which were constantly interchanging," fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis said.

Government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said that Spain would be sending two firefighting aircraft on Thursday morning to assist local crews.

Some 13 aircraft had been fighting the blaze until sundown and will resume their work at first light. Jordan is helping with two of its own helicopters that had been deployed in Cyprus for firefighting needs. An RAF Chinook helicopter that operates from one of two British Bases on Cyprus is also assisting.

Limassol Municipality and the local soccer club Apollonas offered apartments and a basketball court, respectively, to temporarily house evacuees.

Cyprus has been on high alert for fires this summer after three consecutive arid winters.