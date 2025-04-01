Cyprus court acquits five Israeli men accused of raping British woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A criminal court in Cyprus has acquitted five Israeli men accused of gang-raping a British woman after ruling her testimony was not credible.

The acquittal means the defendants cannot be brought to trial again on the same charges that included sexual assault and abduction.

The court found, during closed-doors proceedings, that most of the contradictions in the woman’s testimony concerned the identification of the perpetrators.

The court said the woman’s initial statement to investigators following the alleged rape presented a number of “weaknesses,” which under the circumstances weren’t “out of the ordinary.”

But investigators’ doubts regarding the woman’s credibility grew when she offered “entirely incomprehensible and inconsistent” explanations regarding the contradictions in her testimony – specifically the identification of the perpetrators which also included a line-up.

The announcement also noted contradictions in the woman’s statements to police regarding who and how many of the five defendants had committed rape.

open image in gallery A relative of one the Israeli men covers their face as they leave the court ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to the court, the woman initially accused three men of rape while in a subsequent statement she accused five, two of whom weren’t in the room where the rape occurred.

The court also referred to witness testimony disproving the woman’s claim that she had screamed for help and that someone had opened the door to the hotel room to let others inside.

The court said the woman – who was 20 at the time of the alleged rape – was under the influence of a “significant” amount of alcohol and the hallucinogens MDA and MDMA. popularly known as “Sally” and “Molly.”

But it found the quantities in her system weren’t enough to “remove her ability for consent” since she testified that she only felt “a little dizzy” after consuming the alcohol and drugs.

All five of the Israeli men had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Police had said the British woman picked the five Israelis out of a line-up as having raped her during a hotel pool party in the coastal resort town of Ayia Napa.

The ruling came after the European Court of Human Rights ruled last month that Cyprus’ law enforcement authorities failed to live up to their obligation to thoroughly and effectively investigate a British teenager’s claims that she had been gang-raped by a group of Israelis while on a 2019 vacation in Ayia Napa.