Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Czech fishermen gather to catch fish destined for traditional Christmas meal

Carp is not just a delicacy but an indispensable centrepiece of their festive celebrations

Petr David Josek
Friday 17 October 2025 17:01 BST
Fishermen sort fish during a traditional fish haul of the Rozmberk pond near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic
Fishermen sort fish during a traditional fish haul of the Rozmberk pond near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic (Associated Press)

Thousands gathered on Friday along the banks of the Czechia’s largest pond, Rozmberk, to witness a centuries-old tradition: the annual carp harvest.

Fishermen, in dark green waterproofs, waded into the frigid waters, meticulously scooping carp into nets – a catch destined for Christmas dinner tables nationwide.

For many Czech families, carp is not just a delicacy but an indispensable centrepiece of their festive celebrations.

An estimated 100 metric tonnes of fish were expected, with carp typically making up 90 per cent of the haul, alongside pike, catfish, and other varieties.

These freshly caught fish are then sold at bustling street markets before the holiday, destined for traditional fish soup or fried in breadcrumbs on Christmas Eve.

Spanning 647 hectares, Rozmberk Pond is a crucial part of an extensive network of some 500 interconnected ponds and canals, a system completed in the southern Czech Republic during the 16th century.

The fishermen were acting out a centuries-old tradition as they hauled their catch from the Rozmberk Pond — mostly carp that will end up on the tables of families across the country at Christmas
The fishermen were acting out a centuries-old tradition as they hauled their catch from the Rozmberk Pond — mostly carp that will end up on the tables of families across the country at Christmas (Associated Press)

The waterways ensure adequate living conditions for the fish, while the interconnected network have proven to be a reliable protection against flooding.

Carp is derided in some parts of the world but Czechs adore the fish: it is said to bring good fortune — but only if you keep some of their scales in your wallet.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in