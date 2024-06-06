Watch live: World leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary in France

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron leads a ceremony with world leaders marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of western Europe from Nazi Germany occupation on Thursday, 6 June.

The French president and first lady Brigitte Macron will welcome heads of state and government and their partners to Saint-Laurent-Sur-Mer, where the Legion of Honour medals will be awarded to two American veterans.

It comes after King Charles III addressed an emotional crowd of veterans at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, France, speaking of his “profound sense of gratitude” to those who served in 1944.

Veterans wiped their eyes with tissues as Charles spoke at the national commemorative event.

At the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach, the Prince of Wales thanked those who served “for our freedom”, adding: “All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered.”