Lawyer for alleged victim of Dani Alves files legal complaint after video circulates on social media

The lawyer representing the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves has filed a legal complaint with Spanish authorities after a video circulated on social media that reportedly reveals the identity of her client.

Ester García, the lawyer of the alleged victim, told The Associated Press on Friday that her office filed the legal complaint. Spanish newspaper La Vanguardía said García filed the complaint with Catalan police in Barcelona.

In the video, alleged images of the young woman are shown along with information supposedly revealing her name and other personal data.

The Spanish state prosecutors’ office in Barcelona told the AP that it was analyzing the video to see if there were grounds to open a formal investigation. Spanish law forbids the publication of material revealing the identity of someone without their consent.

The prosecutors’ office has also asked the Barcelona-based court to ensure it guarantees the privacy of the trial that is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

Alves is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. The former Barcelona right back has been in pre-trial jail since January 2023. His requests to be released on bail have been rejected because the court considered him a flight risk.

Alves has denied any wrongdoing. He initially claimed he did not have any sexual contact with the woman, but then later said he had consensual sex with the accuser. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August when the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial.

State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence if found guilty. The victim’s lawyers want him to spend 12 years behind bars.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

