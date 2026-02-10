Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Danish politician has hit out after she was wrongly identified as a Norwegian ambassador named in the Epstein files.

Mona Juul, chairwoman of Denmark’s Conservative People’s Party, has been incorrectly pictured in numerous reports referencing the Norwegian diplomat of the same name.

The Epstein files indicate that the Norwegian Juul and her husband, former cabinet minister Terje Roed-Larsen, made plans to visit Epstein’s private island with their children in 2011.

In a will signed two days before he died in a jail cell in 2019, Epstein said he was leaving $5 million to each of the couple’s two children. On Sunday, Norway’s Juul said she would step down over the “failure of judgement”.

open image in gallery The Norwegian Mona Juul (pictured) resigned pending an inquiry into her links to Jeffrey Epstein ( AP )

The Danish Juul took to social media after a string of reports used her likeness to illustrate coverage of the ambassador’s story.

“This is a deeply serious matter that no one in this world wants to be mentioned in connection with,” she wrote on social media.

“So they can damn well check twice before publishing the wrong pictures out of consideration for those of us who have nothing to do with the case.”

She responded to more reports misidentifying her on Monday.

open image in gallery Mona Juul is a member of the Danish Folketing and Chairwoman of the Conservative Party ( Folketinget )

The Norwegian Juul, 66, was suspended from her position as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq last week pending an internal inquiry of links to Epstein.

Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s foreign minister, said in a statement: “Juul's contact with convicted sex offender Epstein has shown a serious failure of judgment. The case makes it difficult to rebuild the trust that the role requires.”

Inclusion in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

A lawyer representing the Norwegian Juul said she had voluntarily stepped down as the current situation made it impossible for her to carry out her work.

open image in gallery Mona Juul, the Danish politician, took to social media to stress that she was not the Norwegian Mona Juul ( @juulmona / X )

”Mona Juul will continue to cooperate fully with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help ensure that all relevant facts in the matter come to light,” her lawyer Thomas Skjelbred said in a statement.

Juul previously represented Norway as ambassador to Israel, Britain and at the United Nations. She and her husband rose to prominence as part of a small group of diplomats facilitating the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, seen at the time as a breakthrough in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.