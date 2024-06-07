Danish prime minister assaulted by man in Copenhagen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Denmark’s female prime minister was assaulted by a man in a square in the capital, Copenhagen, the state news agency has reported.

Mette Frederiksen was shocked by the assault, her office told the Danish state broadcaster DR.

The country’s media said the attacker had been arrested.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or whether Ms Frederiksen was hurt.

The reports gave no further details and it was unclear whether the assault was in relation to a political event.

Ms Frederiksen attended D-Day commemorations in Normandy on Thursday.

“Prime minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested,” a police statement said.

Danes are preparing to vote in EU elections on Sunday.

