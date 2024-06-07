Jump to content

Danish prime minister assaulted by man in Copenhagen

Police arrest suspect as Mette Frederiksen ‘shocked’

Jane Dalton
Friday 07 June 2024 22:00
Comments
Mette Frederiksen was at the D-Day commemorations in Normandy on Thursday
Mette Frederiksen was at the D-Day commemorations in Normandy on Thursday (AP)

Denmark’s female prime minister was assaulted by a man in a square in the capital, Copenhagen, the state news agency has reported.

Mette Frederiksen was shocked by the assault, her office told the Danish state broadcaster DR.

The country’s media said the attacker had been arrested.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or whether Ms Frederiksen was hurt.

The reports gave no further details and it was unclear whether the assault was in relation to a political event.

Ms Frederiksen attended D-Day commemorations in Normandy on Thursday.

“Prime minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested,” a police statement said.

Danes are preparing to vote in EU elections on Sunday.

Breaking news: more follows

