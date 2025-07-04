Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe’s second-longest river is experiencing unusually low water levels in Hungary, severely impacting shipping, agriculture, and local ecosystems amidst an early summer heatwave.

The critical situation on the River Danube has forced cargo ships to operate at a mere 30-40 per cent capacity, leaving more than half their cargo behind, according to Attila Bencsik, deputy president of the Hungarian Shipping Association.

He warned that shipping rates could surge by as much as 100 per cent due to surcharges imposed when vessels cannot sail fully loaded.

Temperatures in Budapest peaked at 35 degrees Celsius this week, as a heatwave across Europe has been linked to at least eight deaths.

Attila Szegi, a deputy spokesman for the Hungarian General Directorate of Water Management, noted that while low water levels have been recorded on the Danube previously, they typically occur later in the year, in August.

Szegi said that rain was expected in the Danube catchment area next week, which should lead to a slight rise in water levels and an improvement in the shipping situation.

open image in gallery Two women walk their dogs in the riverbed of the Danube during low water levels near Szob, Hungary ( REUTERS )

The Hungarian state meteorological institute HungaroMet said that rainfall in June was only 17 per cent of the average for that month, making this June the driest since 1901.

"June is one of the most rainy months of the year in our climate, and now we have this low water level," Gyorgy Matavovszki said, as he stopped with his kayak on a sandbank at Szob, a town north of Budapest.

"It has its beauty because the water is clear, it is easy to paddle in it ..., but it is worrying."

The Vistula river was at a record low in Warsaw, and the Rhine in Germany was also unusually low.

Michał Sikora, a meteorologist and hydrologist at Poland's IMGW, said that the Vistula River reached a record low level of 19 centimetres (7.48 inches) on Friday, adding that it is expected to decline further in the coming days, possibly to below 15 centimetres.