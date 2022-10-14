Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brothers admit killing Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana

Alfred and George Degiorgio pleaded guilty in exchange for a more lenient sentence

Andrew Cawthorne
Friday 14 October 2022 17:50
Comments
<p>People gather at the Great Siege Square during a protest following the arrest of one of the country’s most prominent businessmen as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia</p>

People gather at the Great Siege Square during a protest following the arrest of one of the country’s most prominent businessmen as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

(REUTERS)

Two brothers on Friday admitted murdering Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, in a remarkable turnaround on the first day of their trial.

Alfred and George Degiorgio had submitted “not guilty” pleas when the case opened earlier in the day, but after a lengthy break, their lawyers said they agreed to acknowledge guilt in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Paul Caruana Galizia, one of the murdered journalist’s three sons, welcomed the move, describing it as “a break in the clouds”.

Their guilty pleas means four people have now admitted to taking a part in the murder. A fifth man, local businessman Yorgen Fenech, is still in jail pending trial. Prosecutors believe he commissioned the killing, something he denies.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was a household name in Malta for her investigative reporting. Her killing in October 2017 raised questions about rule of law in the European Union’s smallest member state.

Recommended

During the morning session of the trial, prosecutors said the Degiorgios and another accomplice, Vincent Muscat, had originally planned to shoot Caruana Galizia but then procurred a bomb which they placed in her car.

George Degiorgio set off the bomb from a yacht off Malta’s coast as Alfred Degiorgio and Muscat acted as spotters. Muscat last year admitted his role in a plea bargain in return for information and is serving a 15-year prison term.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in