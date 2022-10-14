Brothers admit killing Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two brothers on Friday admitted murdering Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, in a remarkable turnaround on the first day of their trial.

Alfred and George Degiorgio had submitted “not guilty” pleas when the case opened earlier in the day, but after a lengthy break, their lawyers said they agreed to acknowledge guilt in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Paul Caruana Galizia, one of the murdered journalist’s three sons, welcomed the move, describing it as “a break in the clouds”.

Their guilty pleas means four people have now admitted to taking a part in the murder. A fifth man, local businessman Yorgen Fenech, is still in jail pending trial. Prosecutors believe he commissioned the killing, something he denies.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was a household name in Malta for her investigative reporting. Her killing in October 2017 raised questions about rule of law in the European Union’s smallest member state.

During the morning session of the trial, prosecutors said the Degiorgios and another accomplice, Vincent Muscat, had originally planned to shoot Caruana Galizia but then procurred a bomb which they placed in her car.

George Degiorgio set off the bomb from a yacht off Malta’s coast as Alfred Degiorgio and Muscat acted as spotters. Muscat last year admitted his role in a plea bargain in return for information and is serving a 15-year prison term.