Five killed by gunman in Croatian nursing home

At least five people have been killed by a gunman in a nursing home in the Croatian city of Daruvar, east of Zagreb.

Local media reported the news on Monday.

Police said they were informed after 10am on Monday that a man using firearms had killed and wounded several people at the home.

The killer, who had initially fled the scene, was later arrested by the police, Croatia‘s HINA news agency reported, citing the Daruvar news portal.

“A man entered the nursing home and began shooting,” HINA reported.

The suspect fled the scene but police caught him in a cafe near the home in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

The suspect is “under police supervision”, said a statement by the regional police office.

The N1 regional television reported that the gunman was born in 1973, that he was a former fighter from the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home’s residents.

Daruvar is a spa town and municipality in Slavonia, with a population of 8,500 people.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.