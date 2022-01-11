European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65
65-year-old died at hospital in Italy, spokesman said
European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday.
No details were offered by spokesman Roberto Cuillo beyond Sassoli's death at 1.15am on Tuesday in Aviano, a city in northeastern Italy.
Mr Sassoli had been hospitalised since 26 December due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Mr Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli's death.
“This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” Mr Cuillo's statement said.
Mr Sassoli, 65, was first elected at the European Parliament in 2009.
He won another term in 2014 and served as the Parliament’s vice president.
He had decided not to run for re-election when lawmakers vote to appoint their new president later this month.
The European Parliament, headquartered in StrasbourgFrance represents the 450 million citizens of the European Union and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.”
It is one of the seven branches of the EU and has more than 700 members directly elected by its member nations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.