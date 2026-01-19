Billionaires’ wealth hits new peak as their clout grows, Oxfam warns Davos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire wealth surged at three times its recent pace last year, reaching a record high and deepening economic and political divides that threaten democratic stability, anti-poverty group Oxfam warned on Monday.

Timed for the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Oxfam's report revealed global billionaire fortunes jumped 16% in 2025 to $18.3 trillion, extending an 81% rise since 2020. These gains occurred even as one in four people worldwide struggle to eat regularly and nearly half the global population live in poverty.

Oxfam’s study, drawing on academic research and data from sources like the World Inequality Database and Forbes' rich list, argues this wealth boom is matched by a dramatic concentration of political clout. Billionaires, it states, are 4,000 times more likely than ordinary citizens to hold political office.

The group links the latest wealth surge to policies under U.S. President Donald Trump, whose second administration has cut taxes, shielded multinational corporations from international pressure and eased scrutiny of monopolies.

Soaring valuations of artificial intelligence companies have added further windfall gains for already wealthy investors.

"The widening gap between the rich and the rest is at the same time creating a political deficit that is highly dangerous and unsustainable," Oxfam's executive director Amitabh Behar said.

Oxfam urged governments to adopt national inequality reduction plans, impose higher taxes on extreme wealth and strengthen firewalls between money and politics, including curbs on lobbying and campaign financing.

Wealth taxes are levied in just a few countries such as Norway at present but others, from Britain to France and Italy, have debated similar moves.

open image in gallery Thia photograph shows a sign displayed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2026 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Nairobi-based charity calculates that the $2.5 trillion added to billionaires' fortunes last year is roughly equal to the stock of wealth held by the poorest 4.1 billion people.

The world’s billionaire population surpassed 3,000 for the first time last year, with Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk becoming the first individual to exceed $500 billion in net worth.

Behar warned that governments are "making wrong choices to pander to the elite," pointing to aid cuts and the rollback of civil liberties.

The report highlights what it calls the expanding grip of ultra‑wealthy business figures over traditional and digital media.

Billionaires now own more than half of the world’s major media firms, Oxfam said, citing holdings by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Patrick Soon‑Shiong and France's Vincent Bolloré.