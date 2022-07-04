✕ Close ‘Several hit’ in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Three people have been killed and three others are in a critical condition after a gunman opened fire at a crowded shopping centre in Denmark's Copenhagen.

Gunshots were heard at around 5.30pm local time at the Field's mall, leading shoppers to flee or hide in stores.

Police inspector Soren Thomassen said that a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now,” Mr Thomassen said at a press conference.

Officials said that the possibility that it was an “act of terrorism” could not yet be ruled out, but it was too early to speculate on the gunman's motive.

“We have all been brutally ripped from the bright summer that had just begun. It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Meaningless," said prime minister Mette Frederiksen in a late night statement.

"Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second.”