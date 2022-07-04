Denmark shooting – live: 3 killed and 3 critical after attack on Copenhagen mall
Officials investigating whether shooting is an ‘act of terrorism’
‘Several hit’ in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Three people have been killed and three others are in a critical condition after a gunman opened fire at a crowded shopping centre in Denmark's Copenhagen.
Gunshots were heard at around 5.30pm local time at the Field's mall, leading shoppers to flee or hide in stores.
Police inspector Soren Thomassen said that a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now,” Mr Thomassen said at a press conference.
Officials said that the possibility that it was an “act of terrorism” could not yet be ruled out, but it was too early to speculate on the gunman's motive.
“We have all been brutally ripped from the bright summer that had just begun. It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Meaningless," said prime minister Mette Frederiksen in a late night statement.
"Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second.”
Field's to remain closed for a week
Field’s shopping centre, where Sunday’s shooting took place, will be closed for a week.
In a statement on its website, the mall stated that it will remain closed till 11 July.
“Tonight we are in a completely extraordinary tragic situation, as up to several people have been killed and wounded by gunfire in Field’s. One perpetrator has been arrested and police are massively present at and around the centre.
“Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific incident and their relatives as well as all the staff at Field’s and the many customers who visited Field’s today.”Police are still investigating this senseless incident and we are awaiting their instructions.”
The statement added that mall employees are being offered professional help to cope with the shooting.
Shoppers hid behind counters as gunman opened fire in Copenhagen mall
Witnesses have described throwing themselves behind shop counters and crowding into cramped hiding spaces fearing for their lives after a gunman opened fire in a busy shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday.
An eyewitness, Rikke Levandovski said to Danish tabloid BT that “people first thought it was a thief.”
“Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store.”
Another eyewitness, a woman named Isabella told Danish public broadcaster DR that she ran to the toilet after she heard gunshots.
“My friend and I ... suddenly we hear shots. I hear about ten shots and then run as fast as we can into a toilet. We squeeze into this tiny toilet where we are around 11 people,” she was quoted as saying.
Andy Gregory reports:
Shoppers hid counters in ‘pure terror’ as Copenhagen gunman opened fire in mall
Witnesses initially believed killer ‘was a thief’ before man began ‘just shooting into the crowd’
22-year-old Danish man arrested, police say
A 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting at Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen.
“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now,” police inspector Soren Thomassen said at a press conference.
He added that while it was too early to speculate on the gunman’s motive, the police could not rule out the possibility that it was an “act of terrorism”.
Three killed in Copenhagen mall shooting
Three people have been killed and three others are in a critical condition after a gunman opened fire on crowds at Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen.
Police inspector Soren Thomassen told a news conference that a man in his 40s and “two young people” were killed and several others were injured.
Gunshots were heard at the crowded mall at around 5.30pm local time.
Andy Gregory has more:
Three dead in Copenhagen after gunman opens fire on shoppers in busy mall
Danish man, 22, arrested as police say terrorism could have been motive
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the shooting at a mall in Copenhagen
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies