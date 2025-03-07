Denmark’s postal service to stop delivering letters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark’s days of traditional mail delivery are numbered.

State-run postal service PostNord announced on Thursday that it will cease letter delivery in the Nordic nation by the end of 2025. While package distribution will continue, the move marks a significant shift in Denmark’s postal landscape and reflects the increasing digitisation of communication.

The change will see the removal of approximately 1,500 mailboxes across Denmark in the latter half of 2025, and unused stamps will be eligible for refunds. The downsizing will also impact PostNord's workforce, with an estimated 1,500 of its 4,600 employees facing layoffs this year.

PostNord, which also services Sweden, confirmed that letter delivery in that country will remain unaffected.

The agency cited a dramatic 90 per cent decline in letter volume in Denmark since 2000, with a further drop of over 30 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year. This decline is attributed to the global shift towards digital communication, exacerbated by 2024 Danish legislation that increased postage costs.

open image in gallery PostNord said it would focus on parcel delivery over letters ( Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima )

“We have been the Danes' postal service for 400 years and therefore it is a difficult decision to put a bow on that part of our story," PostNord Denmark chief executive Kim Pedersen said in a news release.

"The Danes have become more and more digital which means that there are very few letters left for us to handle today, and the downturn continues so clearly that the market for letters is no longer profitable.”

Pedersen said the heart of PostNord's business is parcel delivery, which it will focus on in 2026.

Pelle Dragsted, a member of the Danish parliament, wrote on social platform X that the cessation of letter delivery will unfairly affect Danes who live in remote areas.

Letters can still be sent through private companies, Danish public broadcaster DR reported. The state will ensure that infrastructure remains for mail to be delivered to Denmark’s remote areas, including smaller island communities.

Pedersen also told DR that people can send their letters as packages through PostNord’s parcel shops.

Germany's Deutsche Post also announced layoffs on Thursday, with plans to cut 8,000 jobs