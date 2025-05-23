Outcry as Denmark’s retirement age to become highest in Europe at 70

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark will boost its retirement age to 70 by 2040 making it the highest in Europe, after its parliament adopted a controversial new law.

Under Danish policy, the retirement age is revised every five years and is tied to life expectancy, meaning it is set to rise to 68 in 2030 and 69 in 2035.

The Nordic country follows an old principle that the state pension age should go up broadly in line with life expectancy, which in Denmark currently sits at 81.7 years old. Retirement age has been tied to life expectancy in Denmark since 2006.

Passed in the Danish parliament with 81 votes for and 21 against, the increase has prompted anger among Danes who hoped the retirement age would not reach a symbolic milestone, forcing many to work until they reach their eighth decade.

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s Social Democrat prime minister has made clear that the policy is not sustainable long term.

"We no longer believe that the retirement age should be increased automatically," she said according to the BBC. “You can't just keep saying that people have to work a year longer".

open image in gallery Mette Frederiksen believes there needs to be a renegotiation of how the retirement age works ( AP )

But many voters have reacted angrily, fearful of being forced to “keep going” even when their bodies are not up to it.

The policy is “unrealistic and unreasonable”, 47-year-old roofer Tommas Jensen told public broadcaster Danmarks Radio. “We work and work and work, but we can’t keep going.”

While it might be different for those with desk jobs, Mr Jensen added, workers with physically-demanding jobs would struggle with the changes.

"I've paid my taxes all my life. There should also be time to be with children and grandchildren," Mr Jensen told outlet DK.

According to the Times, however, surveys show that more than half of Danes want to keep working beyond the state pension age, gradually phasing themselves into retirement over several years during their 60s rather than cutting off entirely once they reach retirement.

Jesper Ettrup Rasmussen, the chairman of the Danish trade union confederation, said the change was "completely unfair", according to the BBC.

"Denmark has a healthy economy and yet the EU's highest retirement age," he said.

"A higher retirement age means that [people will] lose the right to a dignified senior life."

Some Danes have angrily noted the retirement age of 60 for many of their politicians on parliamentary pensions, including Ms Frederiksen, 47, and 26 MPs elected before 2007. They need only to have worked as an elected MP for one year to be eligible for this pension.