Denmark shooting: Several injured at Copenhagen shopping centre, police say

One person arrested after police tell shoppers to shelter

Andy Gregory
Sunday 03 July 2022 18:50
(Independent)

Multiple people have been hit shot at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Danish police have said.

People were seen running out of the Field’s shopping mall on Sunday, with others said by witnesses to have hidden in shops after gunshots were heard.

Copenhagen police said that “several people have been hit” and said a large number of officers were at the scene of the shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, the force said.

Police did not offer further details of possible casualties, but Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

More to follow...

