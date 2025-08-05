Zoo urges people to donate their unwanted pets to feed their predators

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A zoo in Denmark has appealed to the public to donate their small pets as food for its predators.

The Aalborg Zoo has asked for donations of healthy and live chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs to feed its predators, such as the Eurasian lynx.

In a post on social media, the zoo said it is trying to mimic the natural food chain of the animals housed there “for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity”.

It also offered assurances that the donated pets will be “gently euthanised” by trained staff.

The zoo in northern Denmark explained that “if you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us.”

After being euthanised, the animals will be used as fodder, the zoo said.

“That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” the Aalborg Zoo said.

open image in gallery The zoo offered assurances that the donated pets will be ‘gently euthanised’ by trained staff ( Aalborg Zoo )

The online call for pet donations is accompanied by a picture of a wildcat baring its teeth with its mouth wide open and a link to the zoo's website, noting the facility is also interested in receiving horses.

The social media post has had mixed reactions, with one describing the scheme as “deeply perverse and degrading” and a “sick invention”.

Another user said she had taken her horse to the zoo to be euthanised a few years ago. She described the experience as “peaceful” for her horse. “The sweet staff took care of it in the nicest way, and they were grateful for the donation,” she added.

open image in gallery The Aalborg Zoo has asked for donations of healthy and live chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs to feed its predators, such as the Eurasian lynx ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Owners who donate their horse are also eligible for a potential tax break, the zoo’s website says.

The zoo always keeps other predators such as lions and tigers, according to its website.

The small animals can be donated on weekdays from 10am to 1pm, with no more than four at a time without an appointment. The zoo says it can arrange a pick-up and delivery service for those willing to donate more than four.

Any horse donated to the zoo must have a horse passport, its website said, and this donation comes with the opportunity for a tax deduction on the horse’s value, which is calculated based on its weight.