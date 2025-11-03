Irish sports star jailed over ‘reprehensible’ fake cancer fraud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former hurling star DJ Carey has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for a "reprehensible" fraud, having exploited friends, family, and fans of thousands of euros by falsely claiming to treat cancer he did not have.

The 54-year-old ex-Kilkenny hurler pleaded guilty in July to 10 counts of inducing people to give him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer. A further eight counts were considered during his sentencing at Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

Judge Martin Nolan said that fraudsters tend to appeal to the weakness of humans, which is usually greed.

“This is not the case here, Mr Carey exploited the good nature of people,” the judge said.

Describing Carey as a “formidable sportsman in both hurling and handball, one of the best known hurlers ever and known across the hurling world”, the judge said the people who gave him money were “good-natured people who wanted to help a person in need”.

He said that it was “very hard to know what motivated Mr Carey” but since entering his guilty pleas he had been subjected to “public odium and ridicule” and that his “good name will probably never recover”.

He said that when he is released he is likely to face a tough life.

open image in gallery Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin (Gareth Chaney/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said among the aspects taken into consideration in mitigation was that he has no previous record of convictions, he has a history of work and and of contributing to society.

“Do I think he will offend in the future? Probably not,” he said before adding that no court could be certain.

Carey stood expressionless in the courtroom with his hands clasped in front of him, wearing the same clothes as he was on Friday when he was taken into custody.

Carey was one of the most acclaimed figures in GAA history, having won five All-Ireland titles and nine All-Star awards.

When he retired from inter-county hurling in 2006, he was hailed as an “idol” for young players and a legend of the game.

Billionaire Denis O’Brien is among the people the former sportsman induced to pay him money by fraudulently claiming he needed to fund cancer treatment.

In total Carey was given 394,127 euro and 13,000 dollars, of which he repaid 44,203 euro.