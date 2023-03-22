AP News Digest 3:30 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————-

ONLY ON AP

——————-

LOUISIANA-POLICE-DEATH-FEDERAL-PROBE — In this conservative corner of northern Louisiana, where reverence for law enforcement runs deep and Blue Lives Matter flags often fly alongside the Stars and Stripes, the case of five white officers charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene is seen as anything but a slam dunk. By Jim Mustian. SENT: 1,470 words, photos.

——————-

TOP STORIES

——————-

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-HISTORY — For 40 years, Donald Trump has navigated a flurry of legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end. Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sexual encounters. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has left Moscow, wrapping up a three-day visit, shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Kyiv. Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv, stealing some of the attention from Xi’s trip to Moscow where he promoted Beijing’s peace proposal for Ukraine, which Western nations have already dismissed. By Karl Ritter. SENT: 170 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated.

BATHROOM BILL-ARKANSAS — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a law prohibiting transgender people at public schools from using the restroom that matches their gender identity, the first of several states expected to enact such bans this year amid a flood of bills nationwide targeting the trans community. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 770 words, photos. With TRANSGENDER HEALTH-RESTRICTIONS — Doctors question aspects of Missouri transgender care limits.

IRAQ-INVASION-LEGACY-KURDS — Iraq’s Kurdish minority came out as the clear winner after the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. While much of Iraq plunged into chaos in the wake of the fall of Saddam, the Kurds — seen as staunch allies of the Americans — strengthened their political position and saw an influx of foreign investment, with Irbil growing from a sleepy provincial capital into an oil-fueled boom town with high-end developments popping up everywhere. But the legacy of the invasion is complicated. By Abby Sewell. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve is grappling with a hazier economic picture clouded by turmoil in the banking industry and still-high inflation just as it meets to decide whether to keep raising interest rates or declare a pause. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 780 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Meeting at 2 p.m.

WBC FINAL-US-JAPAN — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 900 words, photos.

——————-

MORE NEWS

——————-

OBIT-WILLIS REED — Willis Reed, leader on New York Knicks’ two title teams, dies at 80. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

ARGENTINA-MESSI MOBBED — Messi mania in Argentina as soccer star mobbed at restaurant. SENT: 660 words, photos.

DEF LEPPARD DRUMMER — Attacked Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel. SENT: 240 words, photos.

EIGHT DOLPHINS STRANDED — Officials: Eight dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey. SENT: 160 words, photo.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

MENTAL HEALTH PATIENT-DEATH — A large group of sheriff’s deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the floor earlier this month until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, newly obtained surveillance video shows. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

ABORTION-WYOMING — A judge will hear arguments over whether abortions will be allowed in Wyoming while a sweeping new ban gets challenged in her court. SENT: 330 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing at 3 p.m.

OKLAHOMA-ABORTION BAN — A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a portion of the state’s near total ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to abortion when pregnancy risks their health, not just in a medical emergency. SENT: 520 words, photo.

ABORTION-BORN ALIVE-KANSAS — A Kansas proposal based on the disputed idea that providers leave newborns to die after unsuccessful abortions is nearing legislative approval, as Republicans pursue limited anti-abortion measures following a decisive statewide vote last year protecting abortion rights. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCING — A Virginia man who assaulted police with a stolen baton and used a flashing strobe light to disorient officers trying to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to more than four years in prison. SENT: 770 words, photo.

OREGON-HOMELESSNESS-HOUSING-SPENDING — Oregon lawmakers passed a sweeping $200 million housing and homelessness package, displaying a bipartisan will to tackle two of the state’s most pressing crises. SENT: 470 words, photos.

——————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————-

GREECE-TRAIN COLLISION — Train services in Greece resumed for the first time since a deadly rail disaster three weeks ago, and just a day after the embattled conservative prime minister announced early elections for May. SENT: 330 words, photo.

PHILIPPINES-US MILITARY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended his decision to allow a larger United States military presence in the country as vital to territorial defense despite China’s fierce opposition and warning that it would “drag the Philippines into the abyss of geopolitical strife.” SENT: 750 words, photos.

INDONESIA-RAMADAN — Millions of Muslims in Indonesia are gearing up to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start on Thursday, with traditions and ceremonies across the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country amid soaring food prices. SENT: 680 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN-EARTHQUAKE — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck much of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan has killed at least 13 people and injured scores in both countries, officials said as authorities struggled to collect data on casualties and damages from remote areas. SENT: 490 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

UNITED NATIONS-WATER REPORT — A new report launched on the eve of the first major U.N. conference on water in over 45 years says 26% of the world’s population doesn’t have access to safe drinking water and 46% lack access to basic sanitation. SENT: 550words, photos. With WORLD WATER DAY-PHOTO GALLERY — World’s water in focus as clean supplies squeezed.

SUPERBUG FUNGUS — U.S. cases of a dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 270 words, photos.

——————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares advanced after a Wall Street rally led by the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. inflation jumps to 10.4%, surprising analysts.

——————

SPORTS

——————

NCAA-DOMINANT TEAMS — Women’s college basketball has displayed an odd mix this season and now there’s the rare combination of South Carolina’s undefeated dominance alongside parity in the Sweet 16. By Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli. SENT: 900 words, photos.

——————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————-

GWYNETH PALTROW-SKIING LAWSUIT — More witnesses are expected to testify in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and the retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage. SENT: 510 words, photos, video.

HONG KONG-WINNIE THE POOH — Public screenings of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh were scrapped abruptly in Hong Kong, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city. SENT: 370 words, photos.

——————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.