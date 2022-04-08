More than 30 people have reportedly died after two Russian rockets hit a train station in Donetsk where thousands of people were waiting to be evacuated.

Ukrainian Railways said dozens of civilians were killed and more than 100 others were injured when the projectiles struck the station in the city of Kramatorsk on Friday.

“Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station,” the state railway company said in a statement.

“According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station,” it added.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the east Ukrainian region of Donetsk, said thousands of civilians were at the station at the time of the attack.

“The ‘Rashists’ (‘Russian fascists’) knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible,” he said.

