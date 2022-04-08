More than 30 civilians killed in Russian rocket attack on Ukrainian train station, says rail company
More than 30 people have reportedly died after two Russian rockets hit a train station in Donetsk where thousands of people were waiting to be evacuated.
Ukrainian Railways said dozens of civilians were killed and more than 100 others were injured when the projectiles struck the station in the city of Kramatorsk on Friday.
“Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station,” the state railway company said in a statement.
“According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station,” it added.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the east Ukrainian region of Donetsk, said thousands of civilians were at the station at the time of the attack.
“The ‘Rashists’ (‘Russian fascists’) knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible,” he said.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies