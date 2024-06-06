This Morning star Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A search and rescue operation has been launched after TV doctor Michael Mosley went missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

Known for appearing on television programmes like This Morning and The One Show, Mosley is said to have failed to return from a hiking excursion on Wednesday.

In a local Facebook group, an appeal read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Dr Mosley with his wife Clare ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

The post has shared an image of Dr Mosley wearing a blue cap, blue shirt and a pair of shorts and added that a search and rescue team from Athens were in attendance.

One user on a local forum said Dr Mosley “left his phone at his accommodation”.

“These days it should be pretty difficult to get lost on Symi as so many of the paths have been surfaced and there is a lot more activity even in the most remote areas,” they added.

According to the MailOnline, his wife Dr Clare Bailey, 62, raised the alarm after he failed to return by 7.30pm after setting out on a hike on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures on the island, which lies off the coast of Rhodes in the Dodecanese island group, has reached the mid-thirties and remained hot overnight.

He is credited for the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight ( Getty )

The 67-year-old is credited for the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight, which involves two days of fasting each week and he also hosts the Just One thing podcast for the BBC.

He also did the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

He lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.

Mosley has been given an Emmy nod for BBC science documentary The Human Face, presented by John Cleese and featuring a raft of human faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

Mosley has three children with his wife, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist.

More follows on this breaking news story