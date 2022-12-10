Hostage situation in Dresden shopping mall, German police confirm
Police evacuated a shopping mall and surrounding areas in the eastern German city of Dresden today due to a suspected hostage taking, according to a police statement.
Police have urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered Dresden‘s Christmas market to remain closed.
Radio Dresden earlier reported that shots had been fired at a building near the main train station.
“The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation,” the police said in a statement on its website.
More follows...
