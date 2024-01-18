Man dies after explosion rips through homeless hostel in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died in an explosion at a hostel in Dublin city centre.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai (police) were called to the scene at Little Britain Street, off Capel Street, following reports of a blast inside a Depaul homeless hostel soon after 3.30pm.

Gardai said a man sustained fatal injuries, and there are no reports of any other injuries.

Ambulance crews at the scene (PA)

The building was evacuated and a cordon was established, with local traffic diversions in place.

Emergency services said the precise cause of the explosion was under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau would examine the scene.

It is understood that gardai did not suspect foul play in their initial assessment.

A spokesperson for the Depaul homeless hostel in Dublin confirmed there was an “incident” in the building.

“Depaul can confirm that there was an incident this afternoon in our Little Britain Street service,” the statement said. “It was a localised incident confined to one room.

“All service users will be evacuated from the building tonight and alternative placements will be found.

“Depaul are working with the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive) and our NGO partners to ensure no person will be left without accommodation this evening.”