Lorry crashes through gates of Russian embassy in Dublin as man arrested
A man has been arrested after a large lorry crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.
Irish police said the lorry hit the gates of the embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin at about 1.30pm on Monday.
Video footage shared on Twitter shows a lorry reversing towards a set of black gates before crashing straight through.
The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.
The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.
The Russian embassy has been contacted for comment.
