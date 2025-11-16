Five people dead after crash on ‘very dangerous’ road

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five people have died and others have been injured in a crash in Ireland’s Co Louth.

The crash occurred on the L3168 in Gibstown, Dundalk, a little after 9pm on Saturday.

The victims were three men and two women, aged in their 20s, Gardai said.

Some people have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, the force added.

The vehicles and the bodies remain at the scene.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane McGuinness, who lives near the scene of the incident, told BBC News NI that the crash occurred during “very bad” weather.

"It is a very dangerous stretch of road, with bad bends and no public lighting," he said.

"This is a real tragedy and I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

The L3168 is closed between the N52 and the R171, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Superintendent Charlie Armstrong, from Dundalk garda station, said all five young people were in the same vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

One occupant of the Volkswagen Golf, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment of “serious non-life-threatening injuries”, Mr Armstrong said.

The two occupants of the other vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were “non-life-threatening”, Mr Armstrong said.

“This tragedy, with the loss of five young adults, will have a deep impact on families and local communities in Carrickmacross, Dromconrath and in Scotland.

“This is a shocking, devastating event for these families, their communities and the community here in Dundalk.

“I want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Dundalk garda atation.

“I am appealing to any person who was on the L3168 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last night, Saturday November 15, to contact the garda investigation team.”

The officer added: “I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of the five young people who lost their lives yesterday evening.”