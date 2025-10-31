Dutch centrist party D66 wins election after close race with far-right Wilders
The Netherlands election results were announced by Dutch media agency ANP after a nail-biting vote count
The centrist D66 party has won Wednesday's Dutch general election, news agency ANP reported on Friday, setting its 38-year-old leader, Rob Jetten, on course to become the Netherlands' youngest prime minister.
With almost all votes counted, D66's lead is now unassailable, placing it ahead of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, according to ANP, which compiles results from all municipalities.
D66 is expected to lead the initial round of talks to form a coalition government, a process typically spanning months. Securing around 18 per cent of the vote, the party will require at least three coalition partners to achieve a simple majority in the 150-seat Lower House of Parliament.
Mr Jetten is now poised to become the Netherlands' youngest and first openly gay prime minister. His party, the pro-EU and liberal D66, tripled its seat count with an upbeat campaign and a surge in advertising spending.
This shift was underpinned by polished messaging, enabling D66 to expand its focus beyond traditional social liberal themes like climate change and education.
Mr Jetten strategically engaged with divisive issues such as immigration and the housing crisis, successfully winning over some voters who had previously leaned towards right-wing parties.
Meanwhile, Wilders lost a large part of the support that had propelled him to a shock victory at the previous poll in 2023.
Still, the election turned into a nailbiter, as preliminary results indicated a narrow victory for D66, while the PVV briefly pulled ahead towards the end of the count.
Although all mainstream parties had already ruled out working with him, Wilders had said he would demand to have a first crack at forming a coalition if his party was confirmed to have the most votes.
Confirmation of the result will come on Monday, when mail ballots cast by Dutch residents living abroad are counted.
Additional reporting by AP.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments