Watch live: Pope Francis begins Easter celebrations by leading ‘Mass of the Chrism’

Holly Patrick
Thursday 06 April 2023 08:46
Comments

Watch live as Pope Francis begins four days of Easter events celebrating the "Mass of the Chrism" on Thursday, 6 April.

On the morning of Holy Thursday, the pontiff is taking part in a ceremony in which he will bless three oils used in sacraments and rituals - the oil of catechumens, the oil of the infirm, and holy chrism.

The oils, which are meant to last all year, are then given to priests to take back to their parishes.

Holy Thursday is also known as Maundy Thursday.

It commemorates the night of the Last Supper and the day that Jesus celebrated his final Passover with his disciples.

After Thursday morning's mass, Pope Francis will preside over a Holy Thursday liturgy at Rome's juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo.

It is the the same place he presided over the Easter Triduum service 15 days after his election in 2013.

The Pope's Holy Week agenda has resumed following his discharge from hospital where he was treated for infectious bronchitis.

