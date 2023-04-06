For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Pope Francis begins four days of Easter events celebrating the "Mass of the Chrism" on Thursday, 6 April.

On the morning of Holy Thursday, the pontiff is taking part in a ceremony in which he will bless three oils used in sacraments and rituals - the oil of catechumens, the oil of the infirm, and holy chrism.

The oils, which are meant to last all year, are then given to priests to take back to their parishes.

Holy Thursday is also known as Maundy Thursday.

It commemorates the night of the Last Supper and the day that Jesus celebrated his final Passover with his disciples.

After Thursday morning's mass, Pope Francis will preside over a Holy Thursday liturgy at Rome's juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo.

It is the the same place he presided over the Easter Triduum service 15 days after his election in 2013.

The Pope's Holy Week agenda has resumed following his discharge from hospital where he was treated for infectious bronchitis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.