Iconic Dutch skating race on thin ice as fans forced to watch rerun

The Netherlands relived the glory of its iconic Elfstedentocht ice-skating race on Friday, even as climate change makes a real-life edition increasingly unlikely. The Dutch public broadcaster NOS marked the 40th anniversary of the 1985 race by re-airing the full 12-hour broadcast of the grueling 135-mile trek across frozen canals and lakes.

The Elfstedentocht, or Eleven Cities Tour, captures the Dutch imagination like few other events. Thousands of skaters brave the pre-dawn cold, embarking on a demanding journey across the northern province of Friesland. While only a small fraction contend for victory, the majority simply strive to complete the course. The last race took place in 1997, and rising temperatures threaten the future of this cherished tradition. Ironically, as the nation revisited the icy spectacle of 1985, the temperature in Leeuwarden, the finishing city, reached a balmy 14C (57F).

The prospect of the 1985 competition had the country in turmoil. Initially the race was set for Jan. 20 but was canceled after a thaw. After nearly a month of anticipation, and with only three days’ notice, organizers announced the race was on for Feb. 21, with race chairperson Jan Sipkema announcing the famous words: “It sil heve,” or “It will happen” in the Frisian language.

The 1985 edition was the first to be broadcast live on television. A dress rehearsal the day before failed spectacularly after equipment froze. Ultimately NOS, with 25 cameras including four motorcycles with sidecars borrowed from a Belgian broadcaster, pulled off the feat. Interest was so high that parliament suspended a debate about sick pay legislation so lawmakers could watch the competition.

On Friday, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport aired the race live in lounges, with other screens explaining the competition in English for international travelers and reminders not miss their flights.

According to the organizers, 16,179 skaters entered the race and nearly 12,000 finished. Evert van Benthem won the men’s race with a time of 6:47:44, which remains the Elfstedentocht record. That year was the first year that women were officially allowed to compete. Lennie van der Hoorn won with a time of 7:33:58.

Friday's broadcast will air until 5:30 p.m., synced with the actual airing in 1985.