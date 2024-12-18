Italy’s Giorgia Meloni forced to defend her friendship with Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hs defended her friendship with U.S. tech billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Musk, telling Italian lawmakers that she would not be influenced in areas where he has economic interests.

“I can be a friend of Elon Musk and at the same time the head of the first Italian government that made a new law to regulate private activity in space,’’ she said, responding to questions during a customary parliamentary discussion ahead of a European Union summit in Brussels this week.

Meloni has met frequently with the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire since her far-right-led government came to power in 2022, keen to bring investments in Italy. Meloni’s government this summer approved a framework for foreign space companies to operate in Italy, which is expected to generate 7.3 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in investments by 2026.

Taking a swipe at her predecessors, she said previous Italian leaders “who thought they had a good relationship, even a friendship, with a foreign leader, they had to slavishly follow what the others did.”

Meloni added that she had good relationships “with many people" but “I don’t take orders from anyone.”

Meloni and Musk’s friendship has attracted attention in the past. Musk denied a romantic relationship last September after a photo of them looking fondly at each other went viral. The two were at a black-tie event in New York where Musk had presented Meloni with an award.

open image in gallery Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts during the Senate session in Rome, Wednesday, Dec.18, 2024 ( LaPresse )

Musk appeared a year ago at an event for youth members of Meloni’s party in Italy.

More recently, he took to social media platform X, which he controls, to attack an Italian court decision that has stymied Meloni’s plans to vet migrants rescued at sea in Albania. Musk's comments drew a strong rebuke from Italy's president.

The new comes shortly after Nigel Farage met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion amid rumours the tech billionaire is preparing to donate $100m to Reform UK.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party treasurer Nick Candy during their meeting with Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home of US President-elect Donald Trump (Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK/PA) ( PA Media )

The two men met at the Florida club on Monday, alongside Reform’s new party treasurer Nick Candy. In a statement, Mr Farage and Mr Candy described their hour-long meeting as “great”.

They did not mention money but said they had “learned a great deal about the Trump ground game” and would have “ongoing discussions” with the Tesla boss on other areas.

They added: “We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together. Our thanks also to president Trump for allowing us to use Mar-a-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”