Watch: Elon Musk speaks at Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing political festival in Italy
Watch as Elon Musk speaks at Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political festival in Italy on Saturday, 16 December.
The billionaire attended the Christmas party for young conservatives called "Atreju", organised by the Brothers of Italy party.
The festival, which has been running since 1998, is named after the main character in the fantasy book and film "The Neverending Story."
Rishi Sunak, Spanish far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal, and Albanian prime minister Edi Rama were also expected to attend the event in Rome.
Musk's appearance comes after he met with Ms Meloni in Italy, discussing the country's low birth rate, artificial intelligence (AI), and the EU.
