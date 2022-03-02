Elon Musk gave Ukraine’s leaders advice on keeping SpaceX’s satellite internet service working during the Russian invasion of the embattled country.

The entrepreneur took to Twitter after Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of digital transformation for Ukraine, posted a picture of a Starlink terminal on a roof in Ukraine.

But the politician, who got Mr Musk to activate Starlink over Ukraine last weekend, said that the country had suffered Russian attacks on its infrastructure.

“With Russian attacks on our infra, we need generators to keep Starlinks & life-saving services online - ideas?,” Mr Fedorov tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr Musk replied to him that solar panels and battery packs would be better than generators for powering the terminals during the conflict.

He added that solar does not have a “heat signature or smoke & doesn’t run out of fuel.”

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

“(Elon Musk) great suggestions! We’re unlucky w/ weather- clouds + smoke from burning cities and with infra damage can’t grid charge batteries,” the minister replied.

“Last time for fossil fuels now? then you help rebuild Ukraine w full solar+storage?”

Mr Musk replied that despite the “obscuration” the solar “works better than one might think.”

“Good point - should work even with Ukrainian winters! We will keep you posted as we roll out more Starlinks across the country. THANK YOU again for helping us out with (Starlink)- this will save a lot of lives,” tweeted Mr Fedorov.

Mr Musk became involved in the issue when Mr Fedorov tweeted at him last Saturday and asked for Starlink access in Ukraine.

After the SpaceX boss said he had activated it over the country and would provide more terminals for its use, Mr Fedorov posted a picture of a truck loaded with those terminals in Ukraine.