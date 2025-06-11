British activist facing jail in Iceland after protesting against whale hunting 

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two environmental activists are facing potential prison sentences after climbing onto the mast of a whaling boat and remaining there for 33 hours during a protest in Iceland.

Elyssia Phillips, a British woman from Lewes, and her close friend Anahita Babaei, who is Iranian, had been campaigning against the controversial practice of killing endangered fin whales.

Only three countries in the world defy the International Whaling Commission’s ban on commercial whaling, which sees the enormous sea creatures killed with explosive harpoons and has been a cause célèbre for environmental movements for decades.

Since being released on bail following their arrest in September 2023, they have been charged with three criminal offences, which could see them spend six months in prison or pay a hefty fine.

Their lawyers, however, argue they are being made an example of as Icelandic police aim to crack down on civilian protests, in the wake of several anti-whaling and anti-fishery movements that have gained traction in the Nordic country.

open image in gallery Ms Babaei remained there with no food or medication after it was removed by police ( Boris Niehaus/Hard to Port )

Speaking to The Independent, Ms Phillips, 36, said that she and Ms Babaei, also 36, had travelled to the port to board two vessels owned by the company Hvalur, the country’s last whaling company.

“It is civil disobedience, we didn’t hurt anybody or damage anything,” she said. “It is us peacefully sitting up there saying we didn’t want the whales to be murdered.”

A report by Iceland’s Food and Veterinary Authority last year found that using the harpoons to kill the large animals was taking too long, with some whales taking two hours to die after being hit several times by the devices.

After remaining up on the 15-metre high masts for 33 hours, in which they claim the Reykjavik police took Ms Babaei’s bag of food and medical supplies, they returned to ground level and were arrested and taken into custody.

They also claim that they were “manhandled” during the process of their arrests, despite complying with police orders and allowing themselves to be led to police vans.

Their lawyer, Linda Emilsdóttir of the law firm Réttur, said: “It’s part of the anti-whaling campaign, but it’s also a bigger sense that we feel the police are pushing cases against protesters in Iceland.

open image in gallery Whale hunting is a controversial practice that is still legal in Iceland ( Boris Niehaus/Hard to Port )

“Maybe that’s because there are a lot of protests now, such as anti-whaling and fish farming but also against immigration law and Israel-Palestine and so on.

“They’ve been investigating for two years now and have now decided to take it to court but we don’t really see why. It was just a peaceful protest and although they went up the mast on the ship, they didn’t cause any damage, it’s part of a political conversation, it was peaceful.”

Their legal team has now applied to have the case dismissed, after the pair were charged with trespass and entering, breaking maritime law and refusing to obey police commands.

“Based on the provisions, they could be facing jail time or more likely a fine depending on the charges, but they didn’t make any damage so there are no financial costs, there was no harm and the investigation has taken two years.”

open image in gallery The tails of two 35-tonne Fin whales are bound to a Hvalur boat on June 19, 2009 ( AFP/Getty )

As a result, the two women have been unable to apply for visas while they have waited in limbo to understand the outcome of the case, with Ms Babaei unable to visit her family in Iran and both struggling to travel for work.

Faced with the prospect of having to pay thousands in legal fees, they have now launched a GoFundMe to help fight their case.

Ms Emilsdóttir added: “A primary concern is that the prosecution has brought forward three separate charges, none of which can be justifiably linked to the conduct in question. The indictment lacks sufficient reasoning or evidentiary support in both its text and the accompanying case files.

“Furthermore, the defendants' actions, which consisted of a peaceful protest, caused no harm, did not breach public order, nor did they pose any threat to public safety. The initiation of criminal proceedings appears to be motivated not by the pursuit of justice, but by an intent to implement a punitive stance against individuals engaging in protest.

“It is also of serious concern that the case has remained under prolonged police investigation. Despite efforts to expedite the process, the investigation has been unnecessarily delayed. The mere status of being under prolonged criminal investigation imposes a significant burden on the accused and effectively constitutes a form of punishment.”

They have now had to return to Iceland for court hearings, and are due to face trial in front of a judge in January 2026.

The Foreign Office said it has not been approached for consular assistance but is ready to support. The Icelandic police have also been contacted for comment.