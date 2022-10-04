Jump to content

Emmanuel Macron’s top official charged with conflict of interest

Mr Kohler has been accused over connections with the Italian-Swiss shipping firm Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)

Eleanor Sly
Tuesday 04 October 2022 12:33
Comments
<p>Alexis Kohler is often referred to as Mr Macron’s right hand man </p>

Alexis Kohler is often referred to as Mr Macron’s right hand man

(AFP via Getty Images)

The top official in French President Emmanuel Macron’s office has been charged with a conflict of interest over links to a major shipping firm.

Alexis Kohler, who holds one of the most powerful jobs in the country - as Élysée secretary general - has been accused over family and professional links to the Italian-Swiss shipping firm Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The company is run by Mr Kohler’s mother’s cousins, prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert said in a statement.

The secretary general has “categorically denied any wrongdoing,” according to his lawyer.

Often described as Macron’s right-hand man and with an office next to the president’s, Mr Kohler has also been allowed to remain in his post, an official from Mr Macron’s office reported, although opposition parties have called for his resignation.

Back in 2018, Anticor, an anti-corruption NGO, filed a legal complaint against Mr Kohler over alleged influence-peddling on contracts given to MSC both in 2010 and in 2011.

In 2019, the case was dismissed, but in 2020, Anticor went on to file a civil case. This usually triggers an investigation by a magistrate.

Mr Kohler’s lawyer, Eric Dezeuze, said that findings of evidence linked to the charging would allow Kohler “to prove his innocence,” AFP reported.

However, Anticor lawyer Jean-Baptiste Soufron said “the question of his resignation is now on the table”.

Mr Kohler’s job involves handling major economic and social issues, emergencies and some political decisions.

The news came just hours after another ally of the French president, the justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, was ordered to stand trial in a separate case, which is also over a conflict of interest.

Mr Dupond-Moretti, is charged with misuse of his position to settle scores with opponents from his legal career.

The accusations are in relation to administrative inquiries into three judges during Mr Dupond-Moretti’s time as minister. These were denounced by critics as a witch hunt.

