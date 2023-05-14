Zelenskyy to make surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron

Jump to content

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of additional military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces

Via AP news wire
Sunday 14 May 2023 18:43
Macron’s office announced the Paris leg of Zelenskyy’s trip, and France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelenskyy in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday.

Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support to reestablish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests.”

