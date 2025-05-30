Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a wave of his hand French president Emmanuel Macron has taken a different tack to diffuse the controversy over his wife appearing to hit him, this time by making light of it.

On Monday, cameras caught the moment Brigitte Macron pushed husband in the face as their plane arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, for the start of their South-East Asian tour. The French leader, who was standing in the doorway of the plane, looked momentarily stunned after the then-unidentified hand hit him in the face.

But after playing down headlines of the pair appearing to have been caught in the middle of a heated argument, the French president on Tuesday instead made fun of it.

After touching down in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, for the second leg of their tour, an unidentified hand was seen waving to the cameras from the same side of the doorway of the presidential plane from which Brigitte had seemingly hit Macron in Hanoi. Mr Macron then appeared in the doorway and walked down the stairs arm-in-arm with his wife.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were pictured smiling arm-in-arm as they walked down the steps of France's presidential plane in Indonesia ( AFP/Getty )

A close friend of the couple told Radio Francethat they had staged the video to mock the fallout from the previous video, nicknamed “le slap” in the media.

“They wanted to respond with self-mockery,” the source said.

Macron initially dismissed the incident from Hanoi as a joke between the couple, but he later expressed frustration that the video had “become some kind of planetary catastrophe”.

At the time, he cautioned that this was not the first time in recent weeks that the content of videos of him had been twisted by people he described as “crackpots”.

Earlier this month, Russian social media channels seized on a video of Macron hiding a tissue, suggesting the French leader was attempting to conceal a bag of cocaine.

Macron was sitting in a train carriage on the way into Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, alongside Keir Starmer and German chancellor Friedrich Merz, when the footage was taken.

The Russian channels also claimed that a coffee stirrer clutched by Merz was a cocaine spoon.

Those ridiculous claims were endorsed by high-level Russian officials, including the Kremlin’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Paris openly mocked the claims in a social media post. It carried two photos depicting the tissue in question and a photo of Mr Macron shaking hands with Sir Keir. “This is a tissue for blowing your nose,” the caption for the first photo read. “This is European unity to build peace,” read the second.