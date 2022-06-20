Macron’s crushing electoral losses are ‘risk for country’, French PM warns

French president fails to secure majority in parliament

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 20 June 2022 09:50
Comments
<p>Macron slumped in the lower house elections after triumphing in the presidential election in April </p>

Macron slumped in the lower house elections after triumphing in the presidential election in April

(AP)

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has said Emmanuel Macron’s loss in the lower house elections was a “risk” for the country.

Early projections by several polling firms predicted the French president’s La Republique en Marche would win only about 230 seats, beating all other parties and coalitions but a far cry from the 289 needed for an absolute majority, and far less than the 350 seats his centrist political brand won and drew into its camp in 2017.

The New Ecologic and Social People’s Union, a coalition of leftist, far left and green political parties hastily cobbled together by Jean-Luc Melenchon, came in second place with a projected 149 seats. The fiery Mr Melenchon was triumphant, lashing out at Mr Macron.

“The result is a risk for our country in view of the challenges we have to face,” Ms Borne said.

“We will be working from tomorrow towards forming a majority of action ... to guarantee stability for our country and carry out the necessary reforms.”

Recommended

Supporters of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon react inside his election night headquarters

(AP)

“I have trust in all of us and in our sense of responsibility,” Ms Borne added, telling voters: “We want to continue to protect you and ensure your security.”

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party surged the most in the election, winning around 85 seats or 15 per cent of the 577-seat national assembly, a dramatic turn of fortunes from 2017, when she managed to win only eight seats.

The performance was the best for the French far-right movement established by Ms Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie since it was founded four decades ago.

Sunday’s parliamentary election may have little direct or immediate impact beyond France. Mr Macron defeated Ms Le Pen to win a second five-year term in April. Matters of foreign policy, national security and European affairs remain deeply enshrined within the purview of the presidency, with parliament playing far less of a role than it does in other Western democracies.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in