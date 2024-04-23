Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 5 people have died while crossing English Channel, hours after UK approved deportation bill

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 April 2024 09:40
Migration Britain Rwanda
Migration Britain Rwanda (TOBY MELVILLE)

At least 5 people have died while crossing the English Channel, according to French media, hours after the UK approved the migrant deportation bill.

The Voix du Nord newspaper said the bodies were discovered at the Wimereaux beach in northern France on Tuesday.

This came only hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest effort to send some migrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda finally won approval from Parliament. Human rights groups have described the legislation as inhumane and cruel.

