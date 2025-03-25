‘Fists and kicks’: The view from the ground in Turkey’s violent protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protestors are being beaten with batons, and kicked and punched by police, while young students are being shot with rubber bullets – these are just some of the scenes Engin Bas has witnessed in the week of protests rocking Turkey.

Demonstrators took to the streets after the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, who is the main political challenger to president Recep Rayyip Erdogan, was detained last Wednesday.

Mr Bas, who has been a television journalist for 30 years and is a local of Istanbul, said he has never seen anything like it, and the protests have continued to grow in size each day.

open image in gallery Demonstrators took to the streets after the main political challenger to president Recep Rayyip Erdogan was detained last Wednesday ( REUTERS )

The majority of the tens of thousands of protestors gathering in Istanbul each day have been peaceful, he said, but they’ve been met with thousands of police officers, which has led to violent clashes on the streets.

“I saw that they use batons. I saw them use fists and kicks,” he said. “I saw that they also targeted the young … with the rubber bullets,” he said.

Mr Bas has even warned colleagues with asthma to stay away from the protests because of the amount of pepper spray being used, but said the violence has not deterred the demonstrators.

He spoke with a girl who was covered in bruises from rubber bullets, but who was still preparing to go out and protest again.

“This reflects the psychology of the youngsters and university students. They're all like this right now,” he said.

open image in gallery Mr Bas said he has never seen so many students march through Istanbul ( AFP via Getty Images )

So far, more than 1,100 people have been arrested in the seven straight days of demonstrations against the president. At least seven of those were journalists, including a photographer for the news wire service AFP.

The Turkish government has also issued court orders to social media site X to shut down the accounts of more than 700 journalists, media outlets and activists - a move X has said it is fighting in court.

Can Dundar, a Turkish journalist who has been living in exile in Europe for eight years after being charged with treason in 2015, said opinion polls were showing Erdogan would not win another presidential election, so he was cracking down on free speech and democracy instead.

open image in gallery Students burn flares as they walk from the Besiktas district of Istanbul ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He wanted to be another Putin, but the country is not ready to be another Russia,” he told The Independent. “So now the people are resisting, and Erdogan is pushing.”

Mr Dundar, who now runs the media outlet Ozguruz from Germany, said Mr Imamoglu has beaten Mr Erdogan’s party four times in local elections and was the president’s “most important rival”, but instead of going the democratic route of challenging Mr Imamoglu through elections, the president decided to imprison him instead.

“It's a very critical point between autocracy and democracy. Either way is possible,” he said, adding that what happens next depends on the resistance.

“For the first time since the Gezi protests in 2013 people are taking to the streets, nationwide, all over, so I'm really hopeful because people have broken through the wall of fear for the first time in years, and resisting now.”

open image in gallery Protestors have been met by a heavy police presence ( AFP via Getty Images )

But journalists in Turkey are deeply concerned about the recent arrests. Erol Onderoglu, who started the Istanbul office for Reporters Without Borders in 1996, said press freedom is worse now than it was under military rule when he first came to Turkey.

“We are observing a very elaborate crackdown,” he told The Independent, listing the systematic arrests of journalists, widespread online censorship, and tight judicial controls of journalists which restrict their movement.

“The close control, close surveillance of content - and physically of journalists - have never been so measurable,” Mr Onderoglu said.

Given the size of the demonstrations on the street, Mr Onderoglu said authorities were trying to use journalists as an example for protestors in a bid to quell the public.

Mr Bas said in all his 52 years in Istanbul and his 30 years as a journalist, he has never felt more concerned.

“Right now, we do not know what will happen in the heat zone. You can be arrested, you can be detained, you can be pushed,” he said.