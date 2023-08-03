Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Protesters against Eritrea's government set fire to booths at cultural festival in Sweden

Swedish media are reporting that an Eritrea-themed cultural festival in Stockholm took a turbulent turn when about a thousand anti-Eritrean government protesters stormed the event

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 August 2023 16:55

Protesters against Eritrea's government set fire to booths at cultural festival in Sweden

Show all 3

An Eritrea -themed cultural festival in Sweden took a turbulent turn Thursday when about a thousand anti-Eritrean government protesters set fire to booths, tore down outsdoor shelters and threw rocks, according to Swedish media.

Swedish police said there was no immediate reports of any injuries. But Swedish newspapers said several people were hurt in connection with what the publications described as a riot.

The Expressen newspaper said at least nine police buses were at the site of the Festival Eritrea Scandinavia, an annual event that has been held since the 1990s at Järvafältet, a nature reserve in northern Stockholm.

The festival opened Thursday and was scheduled to run through Sunday.

Sweden is home to tens of thousands of people with Eritrean roots. The festival devoted to the cultural heritage of Eritrea has been criticized for allegedly serving as a promotional tool and source of money for for the African nation's government, according to Swedish media.

Recommended

Human rights groups describe Eritrea as one of the world’s most repressive countries. The small Horn of Africa nation has been led since winning independence from Ethiopia three decades ago by President Isaias Afwerki, who has never held an election. Millions of people have fled conditions such as forced military conscription.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in