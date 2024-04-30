A 98-year-old Ukraine woman says she walked 10km under fire to escape Russians

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 98-year-old Ukrainian woman said she walked 10km under shelling, supporting herself with sticks and sleeping on the ground, leaving an are of the country now occupied by Russia, and trying to reach areas controlled by Kyiv.

In a video posted by Ukraine’s police on social media on Monday, seen below, the woman, identified as Lidia Stepanivna, said she had walked without food or water, and fell several times but her “character” kept her going.

“I survived that war (World War Two), and I am surviving this war,” Stepanivna said in the video, which shows her sitting on a bed in a shelter, dressed in an oversized coat and a scarf tied on her head, a wooden stick still in her hand. “I’m left with nothing. But I left my Ukraine on feet.”

She has left Ocheretyne in Donetsk and said the war that now Russia is waging against her country is nothing like World War Two.

Lidia Lominevksa, 97, who fled her house in the village of Ocheretyne on foot, without taking anything with her after a bombardment, sits in a shelter in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on April 28, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Houses are burning and trees are being uprooted,” she said.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said in a statement on its website that the woman was discovered by Ukraine’s military in the evening and handed her to the police, who took her to a shelter for evacuees.

“Law enforcement officers are looking for the woman’s relatives,” the ministry said.

A video posted by Ukraine’s police on social media on Monday:

It was not immediately clear when the woman was discovered.

The war, now in its third year and with no end in sight, has killed thousands, turned Ukrainian cities and villages into rouble and displaced millions of people.

A local resident walks past apartment buildings destroyed by air bomb in the village of Ocheretyne not far from Avdiivka town in the Donetsk region ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Monday a Russian missile attack on an educational institution in a popular seafront park in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on killed at least five people and injured 32, local officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that in addition to those killed in the attack, one man died after suffering a stroke attributed to the strike.

Kiper said eight of the injured were in serious condition, including a 4-year-old child. Among the injured were another child and a pregnant woman.

“Monsters. Beasts. Savages. Scum. I don’t know what else to say,” Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said in a video posted on Telegram. “People are going for a walk by the sea and they are shooting and killing.”

Pictures posted earlier online showed the building ablaze and smoke billowing skyward.

A student at the academy who identified herself by her first name, Maria, said the blaze was caused when the missile was intercepted.

“In front of my eyes, a missile was shot down, this was just in front of me. My doors were blown open and the glass was shaking. And then I saw this,” she told Reuters, pointing to the burning building.

“Just before this happened, we wanted to go down there for a walk, but thank God we weren’t there when it happened.”

Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, in a posting on a military Telegram channel, said the strike was conducted by an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.