The sleepy seaside town of Ladispoli had an unexpected shock on Saturday night as a circus lion prowled its streets sparking panic.

Kimba, the main event at the Rony Roller circus in Italy, mysteriously left his metal enclosure before authorities captured him.

The eight-year-old adult lion was on the loose for seven hours before he was shot with an anesthetic dart and sedated. Residents were ordered not to leave their homes as a special operation was carried out.

Kimba wandered the residential streets and appeared to look back as he was videoed (@michelegalvani)

Local authorities are investigating how the lion managed to get out of its metal enclosure - and the circus suspects foul play.

“What happened is very strange - all we can say is that a lion does not have the ability to open a latch and break a lock,” Rony Vassallo, the animal supervisor and trainer at the circus told Reuters.

Kimba is reported to have taken many well-deserved naps to recover from the excitement of his adventures into the town which is just miles from Rome.

The eight year old lion is safe and well and back with his circus family (REUTERS)

Footage and pictures, some taken by locals, went viral and showed the circus performer roaming around the town streets, skirting houses and fences, and standing in front of a carabinieri police car.

In a Facebook post on Monday, local mayor Alessandro Grando wrote that he would ask council experts to check if there were legal grounds to revoke the permits for the “Rony Roller” circus. The travelling circus was scheduled to stay in Ladipsoli between the 9th to 19th November and is set to continue.

The lion looked around, appearing to consider his next move (@escorcitocrucian)

Some locals expressed solidarity with Kimba.

“I am sorry, because it is in prison. It should be in its environment, the savannah,” said Ladispoli resident Giuseppe Altavilla.

Others said: “He just chilling minding his business on an evening stroll let him live”.

In an post on their Instagram page, Rony Roller said: “Thanks to the whole city of Ladispoli for the patience and support given in these last hours.

“Above all, a big thank you goes to Mayor Alessandro Grando as well as to all the authorities and law enforcment who did everything to bring Kimba home health.”