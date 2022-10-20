Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EU agrees more sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with ‘kamikaze’ drones

Tehran continues to deny sending drones to Moscow

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 20 October 2022 13:15
Comments
Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories

European Union members have agreed on new measures against Iran after the country was accused of supplying Russia with “kamikazedrones.

Kyiv claims Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were used in recent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours.

On Thursday, Brussels announced that “EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine”.

It added in a tweet: “EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries (and) is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list.”

Recommended

Tehran, however, denies supplying the drones to Moscow and Russia has denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

The drones are dubbed with the term “kamikaze” – the suicidal tactic employed by Japanese fighter pilots during the Second World War – by military officials because they can be packed with explosives and flown directly into a target.

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The drone, of which hundreds are believed to have been sought from Iran by Moscow, is then destroyed upon impact.

They can be carried in a soldier’s backpack and launched in a matter of minutes to scope out enemy positions within a range of vast range of several miles at speeds of up to around 60 miles per hour.

Earlier this week, US and western allies said the supply of drones from Iran to Russia was a breach of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Russia is unleashing successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine

(AP)

Under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six western countries – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US – a conventional arms embargo was put in place that had expired in October 2020.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “We expressed our grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran.

“We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.”

Recommended

“We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers,” Price said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in