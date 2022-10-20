EU agrees more sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with ‘kamikaze’ drones

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

European Union members have agreed on new measures against Iran after the country was accused of supplying Russia with “kamikaze” drones.

Kyiv claims Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were used in recent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours.

On Thursday, Brussels announced that “EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine”.

It added in a tweet: “EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries (and) is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list.”

Tehran, however, denies supplying the drones to Moscow and Russia has denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

The drones are dubbed with the term “kamikaze” – the suicidal tactic employed by Japanese fighter pilots during the Second World War – by military officials because they can be packed with explosives and flown directly into a target.

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The drone, of which hundreds are believed to have been sought from Iran by Moscow, is then destroyed upon impact.

They can be carried in a soldier’s backpack and launched in a matter of minutes to scope out enemy positions within a range of vast range of several miles at speeds of up to around 60 miles per hour.

Earlier this week, US and western allies said the supply of drones from Iran to Russia was a breach of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Russia is unleashing successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine (AP)

Under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six western countries – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US – a conventional arms embargo was put in place that had expired in October 2020.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “We expressed our grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran.

“We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.”

“We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers,” Price said.